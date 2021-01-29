Carol Wood, 66, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 12-2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS.

