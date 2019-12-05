Charles Dunbar Wood, 75, died of Alzheimer's Disease, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rosewood in Tupelo. A native and life-long resident of the Birmingham Ridge Community, he was born January 17, 1944 to Charles Ralph and Oneita Wood and was a graduate of Saltillo High School. On May 28, 1965, he married Cheryl Bean Wood in Jasper, Alabama and was a great, loving husband, father and grandfather. For a number of years, he worked as an assistant manager at Southern Imperial and was later self-employed at Wood Hydraulics. A man of many interests, he was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed drag racing, hunting and fishing especially when he was younger. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Bean Wood of Birmingham Ridge; three children, Charlotte Baldwyn, Robert Wood and his wife, Heather, and Amelia Easterling all of Birmingham Ridge; nine grandchildren, Tyler Baldwyn and his wife, Stephanie of Guntown, Cole Baldwyn and his wife, Sara of Baldwyn, Caitlin Presley and her husband, Braxton of Baldwyn, Tucker Wood of Saltillo and his fiance, Spencer, Emma Wood of Florence, Alabama, Georgia Wood of Birmingham Ridge and Cade, Mason and Myles Easterling all of Birmingham Ridge; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Gray of Birmingham Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mavis Littlejohn; two nephews; and one niece. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tucker Wood, Cole Baldwyn, Tyler Baldwyn, Cade Easterling, Mason Easterling, Myles Easterling, Johnny Bruce, Milton Haddon and Woody Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Rosewood Tupelo and Unity Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
