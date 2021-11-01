Charlie Mae Gray Wood, 98, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at NMMC. She was born December 13, 1922 to the late Spencer Hare and the late Gertrude Dozier Hare. She was a member of Sovreign Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, and working with her hands. She enjoyed cooking. She enjoyed traveling and made it through 49 states across America. She had many close friends in her life. Services were 3:00 on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Jeff Gray and Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation began at 1:00 Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial was in White Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her children: Charles Ceburn (Kaye) Gray, Linda Gray Hawkins of Tupelo, Jimmy E. (Patsy) Gray; 10 Grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 8 great, great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Hare of Rockford, IL. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur S. Gray, 2nd husband, Paul Wood, son-in-law, Bob Hawkins, granddaughter, Melanie Hawkins, 7 Siblings, 2 great, great grandchildren: Eli Kent and Grayson Kent. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.