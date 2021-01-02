Charlie Wood Saltillo- Charles Leroy Wood, 81, realized the promises of his faith and met his Creator on Friday, January 1, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Charlie was born on February 2, 1939, in Tupelo to Leroy Wood and Maggie Laura Carter Wood. He graduated from Tupelo High School in l956 and attended Memphis State University where he received a BS degree in Accounting in 1966. He spent his working life as an Industrial Accountant and Comptroller for several industries in the Mid South. Charlie enjoyed gardening and was proud to be a certified Master Gardener. He was an avid fisherman most of his life. A born again Christian who practiced his faith daily, Charlie was known far and wide for posting scriptures on Facebook daily. A faithful servant to God and mankind, Charlie was a longtime active member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church where he delivered Meals on Wheels to hundreds. His outgoing personality was a daily encourager of so many as he never met a stranger. A Life Celebration service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday January 4, 2021 with his beloved pastor, Rev. Tim Green officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday January 3, 2021 from 3 PM - 5 PM and Monday one hour prior to service time. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends. Charlie is survived by his wife, Edwina Williams Wood of Saltillo, to whom he married Feb. 5, l965; his son, Chuck Wood (Millie Wilburn Wood) of Mantachie; his daughter, Susan Wood Geiger (Tony) of Jackson; his grandchildren, Carter Wood of Mississippi State and Will Wood of Mantachie and granddaughter, Emison Geiger of Ole Miss; his brother in law, Randy Williams (Betty) of Bells, Tn.several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Wood and Maggie Laura Carter Wood; his sister, Jane Goggans, Pallbearers will be Carter Wood, Will Wood, Tony Goggans, Josh Goggans, Cody Goggans and Tony Geiger. Honorary Pallbearers will be Walter Burns Sunday School Class at Saltillo First UMC. Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program at Saltillo First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146, Saltillo, MS 38866.Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2:30 pm Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
