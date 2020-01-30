Charlie Wood, 105, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of Station Baptist Church in TN and he was the oldest living United States Army Veteran of WWII. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, February 02, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elsie Wood; sister, Earline Ramey; grandchildren, Melissa Turner (Ray), Angela Murphy and Craig Murphy; great-grandchildren, Mady and Macy Murphy and Ashley Turner; special nieces, Liz Bolen and Jackie Warren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherriel Ozbirn and her husband, Jerry; (10) siblings and a great-grandchild, Cody VandeVander. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital or the Alzhemier's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
