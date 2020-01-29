BALDWYN -- Charlie Wood, 105, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 02,2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.

