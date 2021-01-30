Buford Douglas Wood Jr., "Doug" Born 12/17/39 in Greenville, Mississippi. Died 1/28/2021. As a child, Doug moved to West Point, Mississippi in 1944, his longtime home. Doug graduated from West Point High School in 1957, where he played baseball and basketball. He attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), and graduated in 1962 from its Pharmacy School. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and a lifelong Ole Miss Rebel fan, attending Ole Miss football, basketball, and baseball games for most of the remainder of his life. In August 1965, Doug purchased Wood's Drug Store in Charleston, Mississippi, where he served the community for 37 years. On August 13, 1966, he married Sheila Stacks at Colonial Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Charleston, MS became their home, where they raised their two children, Helen Stacey and Buford Douglas Wood, III. Doug was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Charleston and of West Point. In Charleston, he served as church Treasurer, Chairman of the Church Board, and also served on the school board of Strider Academy. Doug built a life full of love and friendships with the people of Charleston, who are so near to his heart. In 2002, Doug semi-retired and returned to his childhood home of West Point. While in West Point, he continued his service to the community, as a pharmacist, as well as on the board of the West Point hospital, and he served the First United Methodist Church in many capacities. He was a devoted member of the church, and the Men's Bible Study group, where he could be found every Sunday. In life, Doug loved golf, duck hunting, fishing, and tailgating in The Grove with family and friends. Doug loved God, his family, and his church. His greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren, and following them wherever their interests took them. Doug was a survivor of cancer and two mini-strokes, until Covid-19 took him from this world. Through all of life's hardships, he never gave up on his faith in the Lord. He was seen daily by the community of West Point walking his dog through town every morning. Doug was loved by all who knew him, family and friends too numerous to count, and everyone has a good Doug Wood story that will bring a laugh or a smile. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of West Point, Mississippi, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Doug is preceded in death by his father Buford Douglas Wood ("Stumpy") and mother Helen Howard Wood, along with many other family and friends who he adored. Doug is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Stacey Wood Monteleone and her husband David, their children Sofia and Bella, and by his son Buford Douglas Wood III and his wife Morgan Klug Wood. He is survived by his brother Jimmy Wood and Jimmy's wife Kathy Wood, and their children Kristen Wood Williams (husband Jason, daughter Kathryn) and son Jay Wood (wife Rachel, son Tripp, daughter Helen Avery). In order to protect loved ones, family and friends alike, services will be closed to immediate family only. The service will be streamed live at 1PM on Thursday, February 4 at: https://www.facebook.com/fumcwestpointms Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.