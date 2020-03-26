Dr. William Horace Wood, 86, passed away on March 24, 2020 at his residence in West Point. Hobby, as he was affectionately called, was born on March 17, 1934 in Red Bay, Alabama, the son of the late Elmer E. and Hester Blanton Wood. After graduating from Oxford High School, he attended Southwestern College and later earned a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University. Prior to retirement, Horace was a professor at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. He was a member of and very active in the Methodist church. He married Sandra McCord Wood on June 11, 1970, in Nashville, Tennessee and she predeceased him on February 18, 2018. In addition to his parents and his wife, Horace was predeceased by one brother, Kermit Wood. Due to current health concerns, there will be a private family service at Calvert Funeral Home with Reverend Darian Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in Red Bay City Cemetery in Red Bay, Alabama. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Dr. William D. Wood, II (Gillian) of Oxford, United Kingdom, one sister, Kay Wood Powell of West Point, and a sister-in-law, Marian McCord of Nashville, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics, ATTN: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20036-3604, by calling (800) 380-3071 Donor Services, or online at donorservices@specialolympics.org. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
