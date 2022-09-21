Anna "Juaniece" Wood, 84, left this world for her Heavenly home on September 16, 2022. She was preceded by her husband, Grady E. Wood, Sr. and her son, Everett L. Wood both of Tupelo. Juaniece is survived by her brother, James Jenkins of Pontotoc; two sons, Tony Wood and Peter Wood; one daughter, Joanna W. Bishop (Ronnie) all of Tupelo. She also has ten beloved grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that affectionately called her "Gran." Juaniece and Grady were legendary business owners in their hometown of Tupelo where they operated a chain of restaurants including Grady's 10 Cent Hamburger Hut in late 1960 and 70's, and Grady's Steak House and Fun Park in 1970's and Late 80's. Later Juaniece fully enjoyed marketing and selling real estate at Caldwell Bankers and Tommy Morgan in Tupelo. She retired in 2012 and resided at Traceway Retirement Community where she continued to live life to the fullest and met many new friends. When asked her age she would reply; "I'm holding at a double nickel." Juaniece is known as a "one-of-a-kind Southern Lady" who touched her family, friends, and acquaintances with lots of laughter, positive Inspiration and hope. A private memorial service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. "Fly High Gran," We Love You!! Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
