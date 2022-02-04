Kenneth Steven Wood, 69 of Shannon, passed away, February 3, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1952 to Kenneth Wood and Grace Young Wood. He served in the US Marine Corp. He was an avid dog lover and was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and arrow head hunting. His trade was carpentry and special woodworking. He is survived by his son, Kenny Vannice of Simi Valley, CA; sisters, Kim Killough (Jimmy) of Shannon and Dianne Ledbetter (David) of Saltillo; half-brother, Bill Brunson (Diane) of St. Peters, MO; and 12 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Paula Wood. Memorial service will be at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tupelo/ Lee Humane Society.
