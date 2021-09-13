Larry Eugene Wood (71) passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, drag racing, hunting, camping, boating and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 11 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Acye Barber and Bro. Roger Dale Wood officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday, September 14 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Prentiss Cemetery. Larry is survived by his sons, Shane Wood (Angie) of Baldwyn and Jerry Wood (Summer) of Baldwyn; his daughter, Misty Enis (Scotty) of Booneville; his brother, Mike Wood of Fulton; his sisters, Charlotte Russell of Baldwyn, Sandy Wigginton (Ray) of Baldwyn and Kay Ewing (Ricky) of Red Bay; his grandchildren, Amy Wiginton (Jeremy), Ally Enis, Payton Wood, Autumn Vanover (Tyler), Kelsey Peters (Maverick), Skyler Mayo and Hunter Whitlow and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Kaylee, Mason, Emery Jane and Addlin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wood; his parents, Kenneth and Lester Wood; his grandparents, Benjie Lee and Vertie Sparks Wood and his in-laws, Morton and Emma Williams. Pallbearers are; Todd Kennedy, Stephen Pounds, Anthony Wigginton, Josh England, R.H. Kennedy and Jason Stroupe. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
