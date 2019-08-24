PONTOTOC -- Jane Wood Luther, 90, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Church Street Personal Care Home in Ecru. Services will be on August 25, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 12:30PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc . Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery .

