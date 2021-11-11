Morene Franks Wood, 90, passed from this earth to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus and loved ones who have gone before. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 17, 1931 to the late Walter "Jack" Franks and the late Maude Umfress Franks. Married Wayne Wood March 12, 1955. She was a member of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. Morene lived almost her whole life in Fulton. She attended Itawamba County Schools. She worked several years at Charm Step Manufacturing and at the family business, Wood Grocery. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday November 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Hutton officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Sunday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Wayne Wood; son, Steve (Lisa) Wood; grandsons: Tyler Wood and Brady Wood all of Fulton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mayree Adamson Pallbearers will be the Deacons and Trustees of Fulton Free Will Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
