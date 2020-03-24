Mr. Stanley Ivan Wood, Sr., U.S. Navy, Retired, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Oneonta, New York on January 30, 1940 to the union of Austin D. Wood and Norma Taylor Wood. Stanley joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and retired after 22 years of service. During that time he made multiple tours in Vietnam, Japan, the South Pole, and other places. After retirement, he worked in construction. Stanley was a Christian who was devoted to his family. He loved his wife with all his heart every day of his life. He was hard working and loved gardening. He is survived by his sons, Stanley Wood, II (Chastity) of Belden, and Wayne Edwards of Saltillo; three daughters, Jerri Kilgo (Jeff) of Marietta, Chrissy Wood of Belden, and Katherine Smith (Cliff) of Grenada; sister, Nancy Fodero of Oneonta, NY; brother-in-law, Skip Knott; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Broadhead Wood; his parents; brother, Charles Wood; sister, Mary Lou Knott; and half-sister, Doris Isherwood. A private family graveside service with military honors will take place in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist their friends with arrangements. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
