HOUSTON, MS -- William Woodard , 88, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.

