Jamie Louise Wooden, 78, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Adkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery.

