Thomas Dale Woodruff, 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born February 2, 1945, to Douglas Monroe and Bonnie Woodruff. He was a member of Zion Rest Church of Christ, and a truck driver. He enjoyed tending to his sheep, cattle and Border Collies, and the outdoors. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Minister Tony Brown officiating, and Mr. Luke Chittom delivering the Eulogy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Woodruff; adopted son, Luke Chittom and his wife, Kristin; adopted grandchildren, Ida and Canaan Chittom; a sister-in-law, Emma Shook; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, J.H. and Lucinda Woodruff. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

