Thomas Dale Woodruff, 75, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born February 2, 1945, to Douglas Monroe and Bonnie Woodruff. He was a member of Zion Rest Church of Christ, and a truck driver. He enjoyed tending to his sheep, cattle and Border Collies, and the outdoors. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Minister Tony Brown officiating, and Mr. Luke Chittom delivering the Eulogy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Woodruff; adopted son, Luke Chittom and his wife, Kristin; adopted grandchildren, Ida and Canaan Chittom; a sister-in-law, Emma Shook; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, J.H. and Lucinda Woodruff. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.