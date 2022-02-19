James H. "Woody" Woodruff

James H. "Woody" Woodruff, Jr. (58) passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Baptist East in Memphis. He was a member of Fairview Church of God. He operated Woodruff's Tire and drove a school bus for Thrasher, which he enjoyed thoroughly. He enjoyed racing, camping, boating, fishing and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Snowdown Church of Christ with Bro. Jackie Baswell and Bro. Jesse Hisaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Snowdown. Visitation will begin at 6 pm Monday, February 21, 2022 at Snowdown Church of Christ and will also be 12-2 on Tuesday at the church. Woody is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandy Woodruff of Cairo; his daughters, Nicki Woodruff (Brock Grisham) of Jacinto, Bridgett Sanders (Ethan) of Iuka and Amber King of Corinth; his son, Cody Sanders (Deanna) of Booneville; his sister, Anita Bullock (Jacky) of Cairo; his parents, Hayden and Earlene Woodruff; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blunt and Johnnie Woodruff & Charlie and Mamie Moss. Pallbearers are; Jacky Bullock, Brian Carpenter, Tracy Lambert, David Crowe, Marcus Johnson, Greg Davis and Ben Bullock. Honorary pallbearers are; Ethan Sanders, Brock Grisham and the staff at Thrasher School. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

