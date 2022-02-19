James H. "Woody" Woodruff, Jr. (58) passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Baptist East in Memphis. He was a member of Fairview Church of God. He operated Woodruff's Tire and drove a school bus for Thrasher, which he enjoyed thoroughly. He enjoyed racing, camping, boating, fishing and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Snowdown Church of Christ with Bro. Jackie Baswell and Bro. Jesse Hisaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Snowdown. Visitation will begin at 6 pm Monday, February 21, 2022 at Snowdown Church of Christ and will also be 12-2 on Tuesday at the church. Woody is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandy Woodruff of Cairo; his daughters, Nicki Woodruff (Brock Grisham) of Jacinto, Bridgett Sanders (Ethan) of Iuka and Amber King of Corinth; his son, Cody Sanders (Deanna) of Booneville; his sister, Anita Bullock (Jacky) of Cairo; his parents, Hayden and Earlene Woodruff; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blunt and Johnnie Woodruff & Charlie and Mamie Moss. Pallbearers are; Jacky Bullock, Brian Carpenter, Tracy Lambert, David Crowe, Marcus Johnson, Greg Davis and Ben Bullock. Honorary pallbearers are; Ethan Sanders, Brock Grisham and the staff at Thrasher School. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.