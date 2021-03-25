Lisa Woodruff, 86, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on March 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Gulfport. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Melvin Harrison officiating. Burial will be Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Woodruff Beene of Gulfport; son, Ronnie Woodruff of Wheeler; four sisters; four brothers; (5) grandchildren, Jamie Lee Beene, Michael Beene, Joey Woodruff, Brad Woodruff and Dawn Speece; (7) great-grandchildren; host of friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents,George and Eunice Tharp Harrison. Pallbearers will be Scott Shook, Brad Woodruff, Nathan Harrison and Michael Beene. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.