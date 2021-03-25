Lisa Woodruff, 86, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on March 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Gulfport. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Melvin Harrison officiating. Burial will be Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Woodruff Beene of Gulfport; son, Ronnie Woodruff of Wheeler; four sisters; four brothers; (5) grandchildren, Jamie Lee Beene, Michael Beene, Joey Woodruff, Brad Woodruff and Dawn Speece; (7) great-grandchildren; host of friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents,George and Eunice Tharp Harrison. Pallbearers will be Scott Shook, Brad Woodruff, Nathan Harrison and Michael Beene. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

