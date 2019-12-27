Charlotte Ford Woods, 82, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sancutary Hospice House in Tupelo after a lengthy illness. A native and long-time resident of Lee County, she was born in Guntown August 22, 1937 to Carlton Talmadge and Ruby Charlotte Wildman Ford and was a 1954 graduate of Tupelo High School. Earlier in her life, she worked with her husband, Luell "L.L." Woods, Jr. on the family farm and later as a team truck driver together. Charlotte enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Marie Smith of Guntown; son, Bob "Bubba" Holloway of Theodore, Alabama; three grandchildren, Kerri Syms of Saltillo, Joshua Holloway (Yessey) of Winter Garden, Florida and John Holloway of Theodore; six great-granchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Aubrey, Nathan, Jacinda and Gabriel; two great-great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Oliver Baker; sister, Josie Carr (Pat) of Saltillo; and two nephews, Brian and Shane Carr both of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Luell L. "L.L." Woods, Jr.; and one brother, Cary Ford. A celebration of her life will begin with visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 12 until 1 p.m., with a service following at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
