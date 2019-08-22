TUPELO -- Nealand Ray Woods, 40, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Poplar C.M.E. Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors..

