WINONA, MS -- Nicholas Woods, 35, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson MS. Services will be on In lieu of flowers in the memory of Nicholas to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements. at Memorial service to be announced to a later date..

