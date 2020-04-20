The Honorable Thomas (Tommy) Lamar Woods, former Mississippi State Representative and cotton farmer of Byhalia, Ms. entered into glory on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his family at his home in Byhalia, Ms. He was born on December 6, 1933, in Byhalia to J.P. & Edith Turner Woods. He was a lifelong member of the Byhalia United Methodist Church. At the time of his death, he was the pastor of Fountain Head Methodist Church in Desoto County. Tommy is survived by his wife, Faye St. John Woods, his brother, James Everett Woods (Ginga), his children, Prentis Eugene Woods (Catharine), Patrick Lamar Woods (Gracie), Raymond Everett Woods (Janice) all of Byhalia, and Jeana Woods Benson (Andrew) of New Orleans. He leaves 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Janet Dickinson Woods, his father, J.P. Woods, and his mother, Edith Turner Woods. Due to the shelter in place order, a graveside service with family will be held at the Byhalia Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Byhalia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Byhalia, MS 38611, earmarked The Flame.
