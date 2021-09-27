Landon Clay Winfield Woodson, 16, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lebonheurs Childrens Hospital in Memphis. Landon was born May 9, 2005, in New Albany, the son of Clay Woodson and Tracie Foster Young. He was a sophomore at North Pontotoc High School and was a member of the football team. He enjoyed working on antique cars. Landon was a Baptist. Survivors include his father, Clay Woodson of Ecru; his mother and step father, Tracie and Shannon Young; grandparents, Darlene Woodson of Ecru, Naaman and Mary Frances Young, of Myrtle; brothers, Lane Nobles of Booneville, Benjamin Woodson, of Ecru, Kyle Woodson of Ecru; Austin Young of Tupelo, and Josh Newsum, of Pinedale; and sisters, Madelien Woodson of Ecru, Laken Roberson of Hickory Flat, Amber Parrish of Hickory Flat, and Kristen Young of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Foster. Gravesides service is Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Blue Mountain, Ms. Visitation is Wednesday, from 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M., at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Brother Steven Thomas will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are Andrew Phillips, Naamon Young, Chris Bishop, Wayne Hulsey, Richard Walls, and Tommy Montgomery. Condolences may be left online at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com
