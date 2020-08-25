61, passed away on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Martha Faye Woodson was born to her late parents, Earnest Woodson and Emma Jean Boone on February 28, 1959 in Chickasaw County. She was also a graduate of Okolona High School. Martha Faye Woodson is survived by two sons; Torian Woodson of Atlanta, Ga and Tyrone Spencer Brown of Oxford, MS. Two sisters; Edna Knox-Brinston of Gary,Ind. and Anita Woodson-McEaddy of Memphis, TN. One brother; Dan Williams of Detroit, Michigan. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory. The service will Sat., Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Face masks are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.