Donnie Ray Wooldridge, 61, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born September 16, 1960 to the late Alvis Wooldridge and the late Robbie Boren Wooldridge. He retired from FedEx after 30 years of service. He was a member of Marion County Cowboy Church. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren. Services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church in Peppertown with Bro. Ray Guin, Bro. Tom Lewis, Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Peppertown. Burial will be at Stephens Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Tammy Wooldridge of Mantachie; children: Josh (Kristi) Wooldridge, Jonah (Tori) Wooldridge, Hannah (T.J. Long) Wooldridge all of Mantachie, step-son, Jonathan Nichols of Mantachie; grandchildren, Skyler Humphries, Harley Wooldridge, Laklyn Nichols, Lawson Ray Nichols, Macie Wooldrigde, Eli Long, Jaxon Floyd, Rosaleigh Floyd; brother, Darrell (Cassandra) Wooldridge of Marietta, sisters: Cathy (Tommy) Lesley, Amy (Mario) Bejarano, Jennifer Wooldridge of Pontotoc. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Kim Steele and Angela K. Wooldridge Pallbearers are Andy Loague, David Wooldridge, Carl Gaddy, Terry Moore, Leslie Nanney, Marty Gray Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Floyd, Mario Bejarano, Blake Wooldridge, Billy Farris Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
