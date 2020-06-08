Robbie Wooldridge, 84, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born February 9, 1936 to the late Ervin Boren and the late Auline Gentles Boren in AL. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to Gospel concerts, Elvis festival, singing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Tutor, and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, She is survived by her sons; Darrell (Cassandra) Wooldridge of Marietta, and Donnie (Tammy) Wooldridge of Mantachie, daughters; Cathy (Tommy) Lesley of Mantachie, Amy (Mario) Bejarano of Mantachie, Angie Wooldridge of Mantachie, and Jennifer Wooldridge of Mantachie, 17 grandchildren; special caregiver and granddaughter; Brandy Waddle, 26 great-grandchildren and a brother; James Boren of AL. She was preceded in death by her husband; Alvis Wooldridge, parents; Ervin and Auline Boren, daughter; Kim Steele, and 2 brother; Charles and Richard Boren. Pallbearers will be Josh Wooldridge, Blake Wooldridge, Jacob Wooldridge, Brady Parker, Jonah Wooldridge, and Chris Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Waddle, Mason Waddle, Tommy Lesley, Mario Bejarano, Jackie Waddle, Will Loague, and Ayden Bejarano. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.