Robert Roy Wooldridge, 86, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born May 16, 1935, in Itawamba County to Audie Dink "Buck" and Madie Miller Wooldridge. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish and could make anything with his hands. He enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends and family. His life centered around his grandchildren and great-grandkids. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Oak Grove Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Verna Kinard of Guntown; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Michael and Debbie Wooldridge of Counce, TN; his grandchildren, Drew Wooldridge (Leo) of Atlanta, GA, and Joli Nichols (Mac) of Oxford; his great-grandchildren, Bessie Rose Nichols, Lochlan McFerrin Nichols, and Eudora Drew Nichols; two brothers, A.D. Wooldridge of Tupelo and Bobby Wooldridge (Faye) of Mantachie; and one sister, Geneva Barnes of Mantachie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rose Thompson Wooldridge; his parents; and several half-siblings. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Wooldridge family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
