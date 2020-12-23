Shirley Jean Reeves Wooldridge, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at OCH Regional in Starkville. She was born November 25, 1948 to the late William Curtis Reeves and the late Liola Rogers Reeves. She was a member of Harden's Chapel Methodist Church. She enjoyed being retired from Fulton Headstart. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and spending time with her family. Services will be 11:00 am on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffus officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Monday in Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her son, Stephen (Stephanie) Brazil of Fulton; grandchildren: Zach (Brittany) Mitchell, Cydnie Brazil, Braxton Brazil, Daniel Brazil; great-granddaughters: Emma and Kinley Mitchell; sister, Mayola Massey; sister-in-law, Shirley Reeves. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leroy Wooldridge, brothers: Bobby Reeves, Kenneth Reeves, William Madison Reeves, Doyle Reeves; sisters: Galane Thomas, Patsy Schepper Pallbearers will be her nephews Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.