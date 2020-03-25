Charles "Chuck" Woolley, 83, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital. He was born September 13, 1936 to Weldon Bernard Woolley and Marie Pounders. Mr. Woolley was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. He enjoyed leading singing at church, wood working, working with bonsai trees, loved his dogs, and taking care of his grandchildren. A Private Celebration of Life will be at Crossroads United Methodist Church with Bro. W.C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. He is survived by his four daughters, Carolyn Sparks Bennett (Hershel), Tina Moore (Jimmy), Trudy Latch, and Margie Thorne; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Eaton Woolley; and his parents. Pallbearers are Tyson Prentiss, Cameron Monts, Chandler Thorne, John Ashton Grimes, Taxton Jourdan, Gavin Sartain, and Ayden Jones. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
