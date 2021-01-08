Rosie Belle Woolum, 74, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Hardshell, KY, on June 28, 1946, to Woodrow and Virgie Fugate. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching humming birds, and working in the garden. She loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Ken Woolum (Carla) of Booneville, and Dennis Woolum of Manteno, IL; daughters, Cindy Williams (John) of Tinley Park, IL, and Sue Woolum of Bourbonnais, IL; brothers, Jimmy Fugate of Tuscumbia, AL, Norman Fugate of Mt. Sterling, KY, Monroe Fugate of Tinley Park, IL, and Dale Fugate of Moulton, AL; sisters, Faye Sullivan of Hardy, AR, and Wanda Napier of Booneville, MS; grandchildren, Chris Woolum, Brianna Williams, Brandon Williams, Allie Woolum Fritz (Kyle), Travis Woolum, Angie Woolum; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Fritz and Avery Fritz; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow "Woody" Woolum, parents, and three brothers. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will be from 12 until 2:00 at the funeral home on Sunday. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Brandon Williams, Travis Woolum, Chad Hatfield, Chris Woolum, John Williams, and David Boren. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.