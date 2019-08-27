Christopher D. Wooten, 16, was born December 27, 2002 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County, MS. He departed his earthly life on Friday, August 23, 2019 in New Albany, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, James P. McKenzie, of Ashland, MS; his mother, Frazzella D. Wooten of Memphis, TN; two sisters: Dieaysha Gibbs (Zoe) of Memphis, TN and Lesha Bell of Tupelo, MS; three brothers: Edmon Morgan, Charlie Ray Morgan and James C. McKenzie all of Ashland, MS; grandmothers: Billie Cox of Ripley, MS and Helen Steele of Corinth, MS; aunts: Lee Ann McKenzie and Charlotte McKenzie; uncle: Melvin Spight; girlfriend, Moriah Knox, who was the love of his life; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt: Teresa A. McKenzie. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Saints Rest Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.