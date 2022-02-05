Glenda Mae Wooten, age 71, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born August 26, 1950 to D.T. and Loyce Hodges Franks. Glenda was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was the pianist for over 15 years. She was a retired furniture factory employee. Glenda was a graduate of Randolph High School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, playing the piano and especially spending time with her grandsons. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 7, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. J.T. Pennington; burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Morgan (Matt), a step-daughter, Charlotte Wooten; step-son, Charles Wooten; one brother, Travis Franks; two grandsons, Brayden and Jase Morgan and two step grandchildren, Brian and Courtney Wooten. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Wooten; one sister, Bobbie Washington; one brother, Terry Franks and step-son, Ashley Wooten. Pallbearers will be Gary Washington, Daniel Morgan, Lynn Morgan, Matt Morgan, Kyle Gillespie and Lain Gillespie. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Sunday and from 1 to 2 PM Monday, all the visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
