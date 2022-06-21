Pam Wooten went on to be with the Lord Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was sixty-eight years old. Pam was deeply respected in her community, admired by her former students, and incredibly loved by her family and friends. Pam Wooten was born February 15, 1954, in Walnut, Mississippi, to the late John and Agatha Wall. She was full of life, adventurous, and a had a heart of gold. Pam helped her mom in the café, spent time with her friends, and enjoyed her childhood home. She was a graduate of Walnut High School, where she was involved in many activities, and a cheerleader. Pam attended Northeast Mississippi Community College, participated in the Chorus, and majored in Education. She continued her journey at Mississippi State University, where she obtained both a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Education. Pam first met her future husband, while student teaching for him, at Walnut High School. Pam was ahead of her time and on the cutting edge of innovative technology. She started the very first Gifted Education Program in the North Tippah School District. She gave her students endless opportunities to showcase their talents and made every student feel important. Pam hosted special banquets, creative music programs, and amazing movies of the school. She taught in every school in the North Tippah School District, received the Star Teacher Award three times, and the North Tippah School District Outstanding Educator Award. Pam was also presented with the Mississippi Association for Gifted Children Outstanding Advocacy Award twice, and the "All Bleed Red" Conference Community Leader Award. Pam was married to the love of her life for forty-seven years, Junior Wooten, and they enjoyed every moment that God blessed them with. Pam had one child, Whitney, and she was involved in everything she did. They were the best of friends and truly connected at the heart. "A full reward be given you by the Lord." ~Ruth 2:12. Pam enjoyed so much in life and made everything exciting. After retirement, she taught voice lessons, enjoyed flower arranging, and spending time with her family, friends, and beloved pets. She loved writing beautiful poetry for others, being outside, collecting antique dolls, playing the piano, and listing to wonderful music. Pam also enjoyed art, photography, and calligraphy. She was a beacon of hope to those around her, encourager of talents, and a beautiful soul. Pam was a member of Pocahontas Baptist Church, the Mississippi Association for Gifted Children, and the Southern Antique Doll Club. Pam is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, Brother, Jim Wall, Sisters, Barbara Jo Wall and Emma Wall, and a host of aunts and uncles. Her legacy will continue to live on through her family, cherished friends, former students, and incredible memories. A celebration of life will be held at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, Mississippi at 3:00 p.m, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Graveside will be at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Steve McKee, Bro. Jesse Cutrer, and Bro. Jeremy Burnette will be officiating. Pallbearers are Eddie Jo McMillian, Josh Wilburn, Chris Colucci, Quinton Ratliff, Steven Dowdy, and Marvin Mitchell. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Hopkins, Adam Hill, Calvin Miller, Chris Horton, Larry Cossitt, Thomas Alberson, and Shannon Wilburn. The Wooten Family wishes to thank Dr. Will Dabbs at the Oxford Urgent Care, Rebecca Hunt, RN, Mindy Quinn, FNP, and the Oxford Baptist Hospital Nurses, Doctors, and Staff for their love, encouragement, guidance, and excellent care. "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, "I used all You gave me!" ~Erma Bombeck~ Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
