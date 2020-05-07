66, passed away on May 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Alice Elaine Word was born to her late parents, Willie Gus Edmond and Flora Bean on Feb. 18, 1954 in Lee Co. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Mrs. Alice Elaine Word is survived by her husband; Thompson Word of Shannon. Three daughters;Teresa Hooks of Shannon, Andrana Heard of Shannon, Katrina S. Senter (Phillip) of Mantachie. Three sisters; Dorothy Jones, Judy (Charles) James of Shannon, and Bobbie (Arzell) Barr of Verona. One brother Willie Edmond, Jr. of Mooreville. Mrs. Alice Word was proceeded in death by her parents, one grandchild; Arman Lawrence, six sisters, and two brothers. six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Sat., May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Johnson Chapel MBC Cemetery. The graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon with mandatory restrictions in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.