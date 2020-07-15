70, passed away on Tues., July 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Ida Jean Word, Hurssey was born to his late parents, Tommie Word and Ida Fields on Nov. 30, 1949 in Plantersville, MS. Ida Jean Word- Hurssey is survived by one son; George Hurssey (Cicely) of Fulton. One daughter; Tiffani Hurssey of Fulton. Four brothers; Johnny Word (Almetria) of Tupelo, Pon'ce Word (Clytee) of Plantersville, Tom Word (Carolyn) of Shannon, and Michael Word of Chicago. One sister; Barbara Williams of Plantersville. There are also five grandchildren. The visitation will be on Sat., July 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Dean & Word, next to New Temple. The service will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. after the visitation with Rev. Leloris Shumpert officiating. The mandatory safety guidelines will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
