BELMONT, MS -- Carolyn Works, 66, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, July 30, 1 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 6-9 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.

