Patricia Rea "Patti" Works, 58, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 18, 1961, to Jimmie and Lorraine Rose "Dolly" Yopp Roberts. She worked as a CNA for North Mississippi Health Services for over 30 years before becoming disabled. She possessed a tremendous heart and a genuine love for both people and animals. She enjoyed watching basketball and loved being involved with her granddaughter, who was her world. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Ridge Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Works; her daughter, Peggy Thompson; and her granddaughter, Rylan Works, all of Saltillo; and a host of friends and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Edward Roberts. Pallbearers will be Wes Smith, Paul "Peanut" Oatsvall, Tim Gillespie, Clay Turner, Scott McMackin, and Scott McCullough. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
