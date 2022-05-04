Martha Avanelle Worley, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1932 to Gurman and Annie Rea Trantham. She married Nelvin Worley on July 3, 1950. She worked for several years as office staff at local manufacturing facilities before she obtained her commercial driver's license and began driving with Nelvin. "Big Horse" and "Miss Dixie" drove as a team for several years before founding their own trucking company, W&W Enterprises, which they operated until their retirement. While not driving, she enjoyed crocheting and seeing the country from the cab of their truck. She also enjoyed riding horses and participating in horse shows. In retirement, she enjoyed researching her family genealogy and keeping up with a network of friends and family across the country. Avanelle was a member of Gaston Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, served as the church clerk and director of Discipleship Training Union, and was active in the Homebound Ministry. Avanelle is survived by her two sons and their wives, Dennis and Dot Worley and Phil and Cissy Worley; two grandchildren, Allison Worley and her husband Bradley Hooper and Cal Worley and his fiancée Candice Martens; and several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Dwane Trantham and Randall Trantham, and her sister Neva Jean Chaffin. Visitation will be at Gaston Baptist Church on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Cemetery. Cal Worley, Kevin Eubank, Gary Johnson, John Meinardi, Brad Mixon, and Shane Sanderson will serve as pallbearers. Gaston deacons, Teddy DeVaughn, Patrick Scott, Dexter Long, and Bradley Hooper will serve as honorary pallbearers. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.