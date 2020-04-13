Charles Lee Worlow, Jr., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 3, 1945, in Sedgewick, Arkansas, to Charles Lee Worlow, Sr., and Thelma Frye Worlow. He was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Rebecca (Becky) Roberts Worlow, twin daughters, Terrie Lynn Worlow and Sherrie Lee Worlow, a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Worlow. Services will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church for the immediate family, followed by a private burial at Beeks Cemetery in Athens. The Reverend Frank Davis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mark United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
