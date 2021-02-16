William Charles Worship, 73, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Friday February 19, 2021 12Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home . Walk Through . Visitation will be on Friday February 19, 2021 10:00 - 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.