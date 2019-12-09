Gerald D. Worthey, son of the late E. L. and Laura Worthey, born on November 11, 1944, passed into paradise on December 8, 2019 at his home in Wren. He was a hard worker all his life mostly in the furniture business, including 23 years with Action Lane Industries in Verona. He was a faithful Christian not only serving as an Elder and Bible teacher for more than 40 years at Wren Church of Christ, but also in the way he lived Christ's teachings daily. He coached many baseball and softball players in Amory summer leagues. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruby Finn Worthey; one son, Gregg Worthey (Kim), Selmer, TN; one daughter, Missy Williams, Wren. He was an exemplary husband and father, but he excelled in being a Grand Pa. Five grandchildren loved their "Pa" - Rachel, Ben and Ava Worthey; Charlie and Brady Williams. He leaves one brother, Pete Worthey (Kay), Saltillo; five sisters, Joanne Burroughs, Evelyn Laney (Paul), Peggy Green (Tyson), and Carol Thomas (Danny) all from Nettleton, Janice Logan, Lynchburg, TN; many nephews, nieces, and friends also. Visitation for Gerald will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wren Church of Christ in Wren, MS with Bro. Chris Long, Bro. Tommy Lawson, and Bro. Gregg Worthey officiating. Burial will follow in Wren Cemetery and Pallbearers will be Mike Finn, Jim Davis, Beau Cox, Gary Burroughs, Chris Green, and Scott Laney. Memorials in lieu of donations may be made to the Wren Church of Christ, 30091 Highway 278 West, Aberdeen, MS 39730, or to a charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.

