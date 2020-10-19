OLIVE BRANCH, MS -- Rev. James Isaac Worthington, 83, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Bethel United Apostolic Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church Tuesday 5-7PM.

