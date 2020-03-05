PONTOTOC -- Linda Grace Worthy, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 04, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.