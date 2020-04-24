Emogne Wray, age 87, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 24, 1932 to Amos and Jettie Chapman Tatum. Emogene was the Fabric Department Manager at Wal-Mart for over 20 years. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Emogene enjoyed quilting, sewing, flower gardening and activities at Church Street Manor. Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Buchanan Cemetery with Bishop Murray Galloway officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Wilson (Dale) of Brookhaven, MS; two sons, Mike Wray and Chris Wray (Beth) both of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Gloria Gordon (Bobby) of Sherman, MS; seven grandchildren, Stephen Wilson (Gail), Jenny Wilson, Jason Wray, Isaac Wray (Jennifer), Amber Wray, Evan Wray and Allison Wray; and nine great-grandchildren, Armando Rodriguez, Kira Coleman, Emma Wray, Ben Wray, Leah Wray, Tytus Wray, Amos Wray, Caeley Wray Parcell and Lily Wray-Papp. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Waymon Wray and a brother, Chucky Tatum. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons. The family will hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be sent to Church Street Manor, C/O Activity Fund, 36 Elm Lane, Ecru, MS 38841
