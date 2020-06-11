PONTOTOC -- Zella Mae King Wray, 95, passed away Sunday, June 07, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, 1:00 p.m. at Pontotoc City Cematery. Visitation will be on 12:30 until service time at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery, Dignity Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.

