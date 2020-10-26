Edna Mae Shaw Wren, 81, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born April 11, 1939 to the late Grady Shaw and the late Bernadine Woodson Shaw. She was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. She was a past member of Fulton Pilot Club and former singer of the Sweet Adelines. She worked at many places within Fulton such as: Charm Step, Bank of Mississippi, Trustmark, Circuit Clerk's office, Senter Funeral Home, Hughes Insurance, and the Whitten Center. She was involved with her husband and son in helping with horse shows and showing horses. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone long enough to become friends. Graveside service will be 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 28, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Minister Windell Fikes officiating. Survivors include her son, Barry (Tammy) Wren of Golden; brother, Jeff Shaw Jr. of Zion, IL; granddaughter, Emily (Drew) McWilliams of Cherokee, AL; great-granddaughters: Daegan Paige McWilliams and Dena Wren McWilliams Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Wren Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.