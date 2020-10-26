Edna Mae Shaw Wren, 81, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born April 11, 1939 to the late Grady Shaw and the late Bernadine Woodson Shaw. She was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. She was a past member of Fulton Pilot Club and former singer of the Sweet Adelines. She worked at many places within Fulton such as: Charm Step, Bank of Mississippi, Trustmark, Circuit Clerk's office, Senter Funeral Home, Hughes Insurance, and the Whitten Center. She was involved with her husband and son in helping with horse shows and showing horses. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone long enough to become friends. Graveside service will be 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 28, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Minister Windell Fikes officiating. Survivors include her son, Barry (Tammy) Wren of Golden; brother, Jeff Shaw Jr. of Zion, IL; granddaughter, Emily (Drew) McWilliams of Cherokee, AL; great-granddaughters: Daegan Paige McWilliams and Dena Wren McWilliams Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Wren Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

