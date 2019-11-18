Henry M. Wren, Sr. 78, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 25, 1941 to the late T.E. (Uncle Tom) Wren and the late Katie Malone Wren. Henry married Carolyn Ritter on December 21, 1962 in Amory, MS. They were blessed with 2 sons, Malone and Scott. He lived in the Shiloh Community, near Mantachie for the past 33 years. Henry retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company after 25 years of service. He also served on election commission for 8 years in District 2 in Itawamab County. Henry enjoyed playing cards, dominos, and visiting friends. He also enjoyed singing. He learned to sing at an early and led congregational singing for many years at church. He was a member of Bean's Ferry Church of Christ. Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Steve Shappley, and Kenneth Burleson officiating. Burial will b in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00am on Saturday November 23rd at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Henry is survive by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Wren, sons; Scott Wren and Malone "Tooth" Wren, Jr., both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Steven (Camille Farmer) Wren of Dothan, AL, Brittni (Chris) Holley of Booneville, great grandchildren; Hunter, Breonna, Taylor, Emma, Mason, Leighanna, and Cameron, sister in law; Edna Wren of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. Henry was the last surviving member of the T.E. Wren family. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
