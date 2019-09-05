Infant twin babies, passed away at birth on Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 at North MS Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Kameron & Khrienna Wren are survived by their parents; Kwaymaine Wren and Vontessa Rogers of Shannon. One sister; Addyson Wren of Shannon. Two grandmothers; Linda Wren and Monica Gates. Two grandfathers; Gary Gillispie and Gary Gates. Great grand-parents; Betty & James Gates of Shannon and Elzie & Carolyn Green of Shannon. The graveside service will be Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Letoris Shumpert officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
