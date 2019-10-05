Mary Ann Pope Wren 82, passed away on Friday, October 04, 2019 at her home. A woman like no other! She held many titles, Our MOTHER! Our NANA! Our Nunny! Our Mary and Our Aunt Mary! A woman full of knowledge, a hard worker and dedicated to all she knew and she was a faithful child of God.She was a retiree of 44 years of Lucky Star Industries - Baldwyn/ Tupelo. She held several positions from sewing to supervisor to snack shack worker to the payroll department. Cathy and I are so thankful we were blessed to have her as our MOTHER. God knew her path and loved her each day! She was a very generous wom-an to family and friends. Mary was a big drop of the family glue! Mother enjoyed teaching us how to grow and tend to flowers, playing games on her ipad and spending time with her family and friends. A HUGE void now. Mary Ann was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ in Baldwyn, MS. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, October 07, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Ministers Russ Vickers, Herman Pope and Tony Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Shuffledust Family Cemetery. She is survived by daughters Cathy Pope of Baldwyn and Faye Metts (Ken) of Myrtle (Poolville Community); one sister Martha Moore of Baldwyn (Covington, LA); one brother Herman (Shirley King) Pope of MO/ Idaho; sis-ter in law Kay Webb Pope of Baldwyn; Nana is also survived by her grandchildren- Amanda Krieg McCarthy (Ryan) of Flowood, MS and her only great-grandchild Hannah McCarthy- Granddaughters Katie and Marlee Metts and grandson Kody Metts all of Myrtle (Poolville Community);Aunt Mary / Nana/ Nunny / Aunt Money Bags is sur-vived by numerous special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Some of whom frequented her home on a regular basis which made a closer bond. She was preceded in death by her parents James Milton Pope and Gladys Ileda Hampton Pope and her brother Steve Pope. Pallbearers are Kody Metts, Matthew Hatcher, Lane Moore, Dane Charrell, Alex Parfonenko, Shane Moore, Jacob Hatcher, Aaron Pope, Leslie Pope, Patrick Pope, Quitman Pope and Stan Pope. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday until service time at 11:00. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
